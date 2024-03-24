Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,955. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

