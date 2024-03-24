Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,059 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.