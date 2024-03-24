Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 30,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 1,770,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

