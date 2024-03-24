Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $2.34 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

