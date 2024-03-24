Comparing Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 169.31%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 4.81 Armada Hoffler Properties $667.16 million 1.38 $8.29 million ($0.05) -208.96

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out -1,559.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 1.12% 1.09% 0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.