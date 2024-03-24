Comparing EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVE and QinetiQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 QinetiQ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVE presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than QinetiQ Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.7% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVE and QinetiQ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$127.66 million ($0.45) -12.00 QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -71.65

QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and QinetiQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -59.28% -47.50% QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVE beats QinetiQ Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida. Eve Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Embraer S.A.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

