Comparing NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -5,429.47% -164.84% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and NioCorp Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($1.26) -1.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pelangio Exploration and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.93%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Risk & Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Pelangio Exploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.