Comparing PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 5 9 0 2.64 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

PulteGroup presently has a consensus price target of $104.87, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $16.06 billion 1.54 $2.60 billion $11.74 9.92 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 16.20% 25.97% 16.52% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PulteGroup beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

