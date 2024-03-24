Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. 1,507,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

