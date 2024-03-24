Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.24. 664,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

