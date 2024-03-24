Contrasting American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) & Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Utilities and American Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.05 billion 4.88 $498.23 million $1.86 19.69 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Utilities and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 24.26% 8.68% 3.06% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Essential Utilities beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. In addition, the company provides utility service line protection solutions and repair services to households. It serves approximately 5.5 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

