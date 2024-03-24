Contrasting Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Dividends

Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Makita pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Makita pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Makita 6.21% 5.63% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Husqvarna AB (publ) and Makita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Makita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and Makita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.18 Makita $5.47 billion 1.38 $86.62 million $1.22 23.05

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Makita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Makita beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Makita

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.