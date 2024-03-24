Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,350 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 2,428,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,157. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

