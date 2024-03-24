Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. 2,911,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

