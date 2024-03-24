Cooper Financial Group Buys 337 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

