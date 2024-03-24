Cooper Financial Group Buys 7,264 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

