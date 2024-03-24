Cooper Financial Group Has $1 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.