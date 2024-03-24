Cooper Financial Group Has $572,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

