Cooper Financial Group Has $655,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

