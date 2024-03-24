Cooper Financial Group Has $761,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,277 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

