Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $75,019,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 3,497,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

