COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

CDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

CDP stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.15%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

