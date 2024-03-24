CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

PFEB remained flat at $34.13 on Friday. 29,003 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

