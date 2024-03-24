CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 18,884 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 226.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.