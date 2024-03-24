CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,760,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.