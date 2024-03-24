CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 270.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

