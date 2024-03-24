CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.88. 1,008,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.00.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.