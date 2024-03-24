CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

