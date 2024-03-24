CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 2,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XSD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,980. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $241.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

