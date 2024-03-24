CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,261 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $643.74. 838,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,364. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $644.48 and a 200-day moving average of $585.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

