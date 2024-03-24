CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 64,643 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,643 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 199,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after buying an additional 711,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 809,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the period.

Shares of DBMF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 213,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,066. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

