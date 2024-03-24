Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.61 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $7,025.65 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

