Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.03.

TSE CR opened at C$4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$685.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.5824742 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crew Energy

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

