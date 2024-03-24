Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRNX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,328 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.