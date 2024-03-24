Critical Comparison: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Permian Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $3.12 billion 4.24 $476.31 million $1.16 14.78

Profitability

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Permian Resources 15.26% 10.98% 7.07%

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 3 9 0 2.75

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

