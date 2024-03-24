Critical Contrast: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.59 ($0.64) 52.56

This table compares Spectral AI and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.31% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Spectral AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Spectral AI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

