CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Hillman Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Hillman Co. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 10.6% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.58. 2,601,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

