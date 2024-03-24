CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.