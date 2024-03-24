Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/NyemjyETwA)[Github](https://github.com/CryptoSnackOfficial)[BitcoinTalk](https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5391341.0)”

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

