CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $63.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.