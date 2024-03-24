CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.