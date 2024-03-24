D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HEPS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

