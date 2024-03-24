DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.58.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

