David Squires Sells 266,257 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($586,409.43).

Senior Price Performance

Senior stock opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.26) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.52. The firm has a market cap of £744.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.34).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.