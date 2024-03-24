Decred Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $402.44 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $25.24 or 0.00038289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00109063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017479 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003018 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,942,056 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

