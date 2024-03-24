Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

