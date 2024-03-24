Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,474 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

