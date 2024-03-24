Design Therapeutics’ (DSGN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSGN opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

