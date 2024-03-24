Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

DSGN opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 109,246 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

