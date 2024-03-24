Desjardins Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$206.30 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$302.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$270.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

