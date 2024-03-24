Desjardins Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.